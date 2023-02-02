'Pathaan' raises Rs 667 crore gross worldwide box office earnings in eight days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

According to YRF, on its eighth day, 'Pathaan' registered Rs 18.25 crore nett in India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Star-studded action spectacle Pathaan has earned Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in eight days, said production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Thursday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the globetrotting espionage thriller was released globally in Hindi with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu on January 25. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

According to YRF, on its eighth day, Pathaan registered Rs 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 17.50 crore, all dubbed versions – Rs 0.75 crore).

Since its release, the movie has amassed Rs 348.50 (Hindi - Rs 336 crore, dubbed - Rs 12.50 crore) in its nett India collection with Rs 250 crore in overseas territories alone.

Also featuring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the blockbuster film follows Shah Rukh's Pathaan, an Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after Zero (2018). It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

