'Pattas' box office collection day 1: Dhanush starrer opens on a terrific note

The much-hyped Dhanush starrer Pattas, which hit screens on Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020), has made a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office, making full use of the Pongal holiday. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Ramesh Bala says that the film's opening day gross collection is going to be around Rs 10 crore.

"There is good buzz around Pattas as it is Dhanush's first outing after Asuran. The opening day collection in Tamil Nadu should be around Rs 10 crore," he adds.

If this estimate holds, Pattas will beat Asuran rather comfortably and become a landmark movie for 'D'. The Vetrimaaran-helmed movie had reportedly raked in around Rs 6.5 crore on day one, despite releasing amidst limited fanfare. It will, however, prove to be no match for Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar, which collected around Rs 20 crore on opening day.

Pattas has also set the Chennai box office on fire and is likely to fare better than expected. Bala says the day one figure will most probably be around Rs 1.5 crore. If this is indeed the case, it will outperform recent releases such as Asuran (Rs 88 lakh) and Namma Veettu Pillai (Rs 58 lakh) with ease.

Interestingly, the flick has received mixed reviews, which means that the word of mouth will not be as healthy as expected. It remains to be seen whether this will affect the martial arts flick over the weekend.

Pattas is directed by Kaaki Sattai fame RS Durai Senthilkumar and features Dhanush in a new avatar. The cast includes Mehreen and Nassar.