Payal Rajput on being a part of ‘NBK 106’: It is a rumour

A few websites recently reported that Payal Rajput had been roped in to star opposite Balakrishna in his film with Boyapati Srinu, being referred to as NBK 106, and this created a buzz among fans. The ‘Bold Beauty’ has now reacted to these rumours and clarified that she is not a part of the project.

“Hi all. An update from my side. I didn’t sign any movie yet and movie with Balkrishna sir is a rumour. Thanks lots of love,” she tweeted.

Payal made her Tollywood debut with the 2018 release RX 100 that emerged as a sleeper hit. The film featured her in a bold avatar that helped her become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Thereafter, she entertained fans with a special number in Sita. Payal was next seen in RDX Love, which sank without a trace. The young woman bounced back with Venky Mama, which starred Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya as the parallel leads. This, however, failed to boost her career.

Payal is currently working on her maiden Tamil film Angel.

Coming to NBK 106, it marks Balakrishna’s third collaboration with the mass director and this has piqued curiosity. The film, touted to be an actioner, features ‘Nata Simha’ in numerous getups that have the potential to take social media by storm. The grapevine suggests that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing the villain in the eagerly awaited flick, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Balakrishna is going through a bad phase on the professional front. His troubles started when the Sankranti release NTR Kathanayakudu under-performed at the box office. His next release NTR Mahanayakudu proved to be a bigger flop, leaving ‘N’ fans in a state of shock. The Paisa Vasool hero was last seen in Ruler, which failed to make an impact at the box office. Many feel NBK 106 is a make or break affair for him.