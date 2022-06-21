'Peaky Blinders' season 6: One for the fans

'The Peaky Blinders' is a show following a criminal gang from Birmingham and their rise to power, from just after the World War I to the beginning of the second. A lot happened to the gang over five seasons and 20 years the show spans.

After a long break due to the pandemic, season 6 is finally out. The first episode starts with a tribute to Helen Mcrory who played Aunt Polly. Mcrory's untimely death forced the makers to rewrite the show. A beautiful gypsy funeral was held for a beautiful gypsy queen. The scene was shot without music and was very emotional for fans. At the funeral, the feud between Tommy and Michael comes to a head and they split.

The theme of death is ever apparent throughout the season. The first episode starts with a funeral and solves the mystery of the previous season. The next five episodes continue to have moods of gloom and despair with Ruby, Tommy’s daughter, dying of tuberculoma and Polly appearing in Tommy’s dreams and warning him of the oncoming prophecy.

Betrayal runs rampant across the series and more so in this season, making it almost impossible to keep track of who is double-crossing whom, how many times, and why. However, that’s one of the reasons 'The Peaky Blinders' is such a crowd favourite show. We also love the show for its constant tension, beautiful cinematography and the suspense it creates, wondering how Tommy is gonna save the day and pull the rug out from the antagonists.

Tommy himself has several targets on his back. Michael swore to kill Tommy at the beginning of the season, but the inescapable bullet is his doctor telling him that he has an inoperable tumour in his brain and he has 18 more months to live.

Eventually, Tommy’s plan came together and all his opponents were beaten at once. Michael was shot thus fulfilling Polly’s promise that one of them would die. The leader of the IRA faction that killed Polly was shot when she tried to assassinate Arthur. Jack Nelson and Moseley would not bother the Shelby’s any longer. The only thing left was Tommy’s incurable illness. Yet he overcomes this too. Watch the show to know how. The show's finale leaves us with many questions unanswered. Perhaps a 'Peaky Blinders' movie is in the works? Twitter seems to think so.

The show is a must watch and the last season remains worthy of the reputation of the last 5 seasons. Fans may miss the classic theme song but apart from that, this season is for the show's loyalists. A sudden twist in the last 10 minutes of the series doesn't give us a proper closure. This is a minor quibble as the season is definitely enjoyable.