Prabhas and Deepika's 'Project K' to release on January 12, 2024

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday.
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, is directing the film.
Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
Also Read | 'Heeramandi' first look unveiled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Netflix's Ted Sarandos
"12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," the post read.
𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊
Happy Mahashivratri.#Prabhas @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/MtPIjW2cbw
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) February 18, 2023
The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.
Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.
Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy drama "Piku".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death