Prabhas and Deepika's 'Project K' to release on January 12, 2024

Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 18 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 16:03 ist
Movie poster. Credit: Twitter/@VyjayanthiFilms

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer multi-lingual sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, will release in theatres on January 12 next year, the makers announced on Saturday.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, known for helming the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati, is directing the film.

Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Also Read | 'Heeramandi' first look unveiled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Netflix's Ted Sarandos

"12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," the post read.

The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house.

Bachchan and Padukone have previously starred in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 2015 comedy drama "Piku".

