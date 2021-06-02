Prabhas to play a RAW agent in his film with director Siddharth Anand: Reports

Actor Prabhas will soon be seen essaying the role of a RAW agent in his upcoming movie with director Siddharth Anand, according to several reports. The biggie is likely to be shot on a budget of Rs 250 crore and may cater to those fond of action dramas. The buzz is that more details about the cast and storyline will be revealed in the coming months.

Prabhas is widely perceived to be an action hero and previously garnered attention with his work in the actioners Chatrapathi, Mirchi and Billa. He was also part of the pan-India movie Saaho, which emerged as a hit despite receiving mixed to negative reviews.

Similarly, Anand has become a force to be reckoned with because of the stylish action-thrillers War and Bang Bang. The buzz is that the two have the potential to create box office history if they join hands.

The Baahubali hero, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen in Radhe Shyam. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and marks his first collaboration with director Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. It features Pooja Hegde, the star of films such as Aravinda Sameta and Maharshi, as the leading lady and is slated to hit the screens on July 30.

Prabhas also has the Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty. Both films are being shot on a big budget and may help him consolidate his standing as a pan-India hero. Prabhas will be teaming up with Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone for a film to be directed by Nag Ashwin, who wielded the microphone for Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati. It is reportedly set in a futuristic world and has intense action scenes.

Anand, on the other hand, is working on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. It is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will most probably release sometime next year.