Prakash Raj is not replacing Anant Nag in Yash’s ‘KGF Chapter 2’: Prashanth Neel

Noted actor Prakash Raj, on Wednesday (August 26), took to Twitter to reveal that he has joined the shoot of the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2. The Singham baddie shared photographs from the shoot location much to the delight of fans, As the setting seen in the photos was similar to the one seen in Anant Nag’s scenes from the first part, fans speculated that ‘Jaikanth Shikre’ had replaced the Kavaludaari actor in the biggie.

Director Prashanth Neel has, now, reacted to the rumours and clarified that Prakash Raj is not a replacement for Anant Nag. He further added that the Iruvar star will be playing a new/different character in KGF Chapter 2.

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

“Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie,” he told Cinema Express.

KGF Chapter 2, touted to be an actioner, is a sequel to KGF (2018) and features Yash in the lead. The film revolves around the adventures of ‘Rocky Bhai’ and is likely to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part.

The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The ‘Mast Mast’ sensation had impressed fans with her performance in Upendra, adding a new dimension to her career. It remains to be seen if she is able to floor the Sandalwood audience once again. The Mohra star is playing the role of a political bigwig in the magnum opus and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. On the other hand, ‘Baba’ is making his Sandalwood debut with KGF Chapter 2. He essays the role of the dreaded ‘Adheera’ and is likely to have a few intense scenes with the ‘Rocking Star’.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on October 23 but that is unlikely to happen to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to reports, the release date might be pushed back to Sankranti 2021.