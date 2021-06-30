Producer Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Producer Raj Kaushal, the husband of actor Mandira Bedi, passed away on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. Filmmaker Onir, who had collaborated with him for My Brother…Nikhil, said that his demise was a 'very sad' development. The director added that Kaushal was one of the few people who believed in his vision.

"Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," tweeted Onir.

Actor Tisca Chopra said that she was unable to come to terms with his death.

"Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed," (sic) tweeted the Hostages star.

Kaushal, who began his career as a stunt director with the 1992 release Bekhudi, garnered attention when he produced the critically-acclaimed film My Brother…Nikhil, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla. He also produced and directed the movies Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai?.