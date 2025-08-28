Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Anchor Anushree marries Roshan in a dreamy wedding; See Pics

Anushree, the well-known Kannada television anchor and actress, married businessman Roshan in an elegant ceremony today, August 28, 2025, at a private resort located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 08:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 08:22 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada Film IndustryTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us