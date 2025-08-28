<p>Anushree, the well-known Kannada television anchor and actress, married businessman Roshan in an elegant ceremony today, August 28, 2025, at a private resort located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The wedding festivities reflected a perfect balance of tradition and closeness, kicking off in the morning with wedding rituals, surrounded by bright decor and evocative music.</p>.<p>The ceremony reached a heartfelt peak when Anushree, overcome with emotion, was seen wiping away tears as Roshan tied the mangalsutra.</p>.<p>The wedding happened as per Hindu ritual and the bride dazzled in a Kanchipuram saree, while Roshan looked elegant in a silk shirt and veshti.</p>