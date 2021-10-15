Punjab connect, director Ajitpal Singh drew me towards 'Tabbar': Ranvir Shorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey says that he agreed to be a part of the recently-released web series Tabbar as it has a Punjabi setting and is directed by noted filmmaker Ajitpal Singh.

"I was drawn towards the show due to the Punjab connect and the fact that there were good names associated with it. I have known the director for a long time. I don't like doing roles that are similar to each other and this fit the bill," he told DH.

Tabbar revolves around what happens when a retired constable tries to protect his family from the fallout of a shocking incident. It stars noted actor Pavan Malhotra in the lead and continues his association with OTT. He had previously acted in Grahan, which garnered a fair deal of attention. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Paramvir Cheema, Kanwalijit Singh and Gagan Arora.

"Pavan is fun on the sets and Supriya is someone I look up to. I have huge respect for everybody," he added.

Ranvir is no stranger to the digital medium as this is the sixth major web series of his career. The star made his OTT debut with Rangbaaz, an intense crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh. The star subsequently impressed in a light-hearted role in Mero Park. He experimented with his image again when he essayed key roles in High and Bombers. Ranvir returned to comic roles with Sunflower, a series with elements of black comedy. The actor feels that mixing it up is important as it helps him explore his range as a performer.

"I never look at the genre as the main the thing is to avoid repeating something or doing something similar to it.," added the actor

He, however, confesses that lighter roles come 'more naturally' to him as he is a jovial person in real life.

"If pushed, I would say that fun or light roles more naturally as I am that type of person in personal life," added the star.

It remains to be seen whether Tabbar, which premiered on SonyLiv today (October 15), proves to be a memorable release for him.