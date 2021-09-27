R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' to release on April 1, 2022

Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry is set to have a worldwide theatrical release next year on April 1.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.
R Madhavan stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer.
"We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022.
"We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far," the makers said in a note on Monday.
The film is backed by Sarita Madhavan, R Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan.
Rocketry stars Simran Bagga as the leading lady.
The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
