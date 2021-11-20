Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit' gets a release date

Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit' to release in theatres on May 20, 2022

The film is a remake of a Telugu flick of the same name

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  Nov 20 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 16:01 ist
Actor Rajkummar Rao. Credit: AFP Photo/Sujit Jaiswal

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming mystery thriller Hit - The First Case is all set to release in theatres next year on May 20.

The Hindi remake of Hit is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

According to the makers, the Telugu film that was well received by the audience will now transcend boundaries with its remake.

The original was released in 2020 and was jointly produced by Telugu star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of Vikram, a police officer grappling with a personal tragedy while investigating a missing girl named Preethi.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

 

Rajkummar Rao
bollywood
Sanya Malhotra
Entertainment News

