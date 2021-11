Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Hit' to release in theatres on May 20, 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming mystery thriller Hit - The First Case is all set to release in theatres next year on May 20.

The Hindi remake of Hit is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

According to the makers, the Telugu film that was well received by the audience will now transcend boundaries with its remake.

The original was released in 2020 and was jointly produced by Telugu star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of Vikram, a police officer grappling with a personal tragedy while investigating a missing girl named Preethi.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.