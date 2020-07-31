Ram Charan gets nostalgic as 'Magadheera' turns 11

It is no secret that Ram Charan is one of the charismatic young heroes in the Telugu film industry. He has impressed several movie buffs with his sincere performances and solid screen presence. The 'Mega Power Star', on Friday, took to Twitter to share a special role about Magadheera, which completed 11 years on July 30. The mass hero said that the SS Rajamouli-helmed biggie helped him push his limits and ended up being a memorable experience for him. The actor went on to thank those associated with the movie for helping him realise that hard work pays off.

"A memorable experience that mentored me & put every skill of mine to test. I’m humbled by the love & affection shown by the entire team of #Magadheera & the audience. @ssrajamouli garu, you motivate me to push my limits & remind me that hard work always pays off," (sic) he tweeted

Magadheeera was a fantasy period-drama with a reincarnation theme. It featured Ram Charan in two distinct avatars and proved to be a runaway hit at the box office. The biggie had a strong cast that included Kajal Aggarwal, Dev Gill, and the late Srihari. It was considered to be SSR's biggest movie till he redefined the tenets of Indian cinema with the pan-India blockbuster Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

Coming back to the 'Mega Bidda, he was last seen in Vineya Vidheya Rama (2019) that failed to live up to expectations. The Boyapati Srinu-helmed movie was received negative reviews from most critics and this resulted in its downfall.

'Mr C' will soon be resuming work on the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), marking his second collaboration with 'Jakkana' The film, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters (Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaran Bheem) and is likely to have patriotic undertones. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 but it might not be able to keep its date with fans due to the Covid-19 crisis.