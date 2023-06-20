Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela blessed with a baby girl

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have become parents for the first time. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday (June 20). Both the mother and child are doing fine.

Telugu superstar and proud grandfather Chiranjeevi Konidela took to social media to announce the birth of the baby girl.

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

As soon as the news broke, the internet was abuzz with congratulatory messages from their fans and followers and they even trended hashtags #MegaPrincess on Twitter.

Recently, Upasana’s family hosted a baby shower for her and Upasana shared a few pictures with her fans on social media. She wrote in the caption, “Soooo grateful for all the love.”

Ram Charan married Upasana in 2012 and is welcoming their first baby after 11 years of wedding. The couple announced their pregnancy in December.