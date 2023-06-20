Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome first child

Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela blessed with a baby girl

Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 20 2023, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 10:41 ist
RRR star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni. Credit: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan

Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have become parents for the first time. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday (June 20). Both the mother and child are doing fine.

Telugu superstar and proud grandfather Chiranjeevi Konidela took to social media to announce the birth of the baby girl.

As soon as the news broke, the internet was abuzz with congratulatory messages from their fans and followers and they even trended hashtags #MegaPrincess on Twitter.

Recently, Upasana’s family hosted a baby shower for her and Upasana shared a few pictures with her fans on social media. She wrote in the caption, “Soooo grateful for all the love.”

Ram Charan married Upasana in 2012 and is welcoming their first baby after 11 years of wedding. The couple announced their pregnancy in December.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ram charan
Upasana Kamineni
India News
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

 