'Virata Parvam' to debut in theatres in June

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Virata Parvam' to debut in theatres in June

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, 'Virata Parvam' will chronicle a love story in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Telangana region

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:12 ist
Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya, whereas Pallavi plays his admirer named Vennela. Credit: IMDb

Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming Telugu feature Virata Parvam will now release in theatres two weeks early on June 17, the makers have announced.

The period drama, written and directed by Venu Udugula, was earlier scheduled to land in theatres on July 1.

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, Virata Parvam will chronicle a love story in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Telangana region, the makers said in a press release.

Read: Not Rana Daggubati, but this action hero was the first choice for 'Virata Parvam'?

Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya, whereas Pallavi plays his admirer named Vennela.

The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles.

Virata Parvam is presented by D Suresh Babu and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film has cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani, while Suresh Bobbili has provided the music.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rana Daggubati
Sai Pallavi
Virata Parvam
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

 