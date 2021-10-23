Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan open up on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

As Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan bring back the con-artist duo of Rakesh Trivedi and Vimmi Saluja aka Bunty and Babli, the two actors gave a glimpse at the two characters' journeys in the upcoming sequel.

It was Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan who had dazzled the audiences with their performances as the titular duo in the 2005 Shaad Ali-directed film Bunty Aur Babli.

The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and people took an instant liking to the affable con-artist duo.

In the sequel, directed by Varun V Sharma, Bachchan has been replaced by Khan opposite Mukerji.

Talking about her character, Mukerji said the sequel will see Babli as the "Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj".

"Vimmy is bored being just a housewife in a small town. She knows she is talented, she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons! Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves more, she craves the thrill and being the centre of attention. She was always into fashion and so, she decides to pursue that," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Her fashion choices are loud, colourful, and happy because that’s what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj," she added.

Khan, who is new to the franchise, said the sequel will see his character as a family man.

"He has settled down. He is endearing, his struggles are real. He was a legend and now he is a nobody. He craves to be known and that’s what makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up. He wants to feel important," Khan said.

The 51-year-old actor said his character craves the adrenaline rush he felt while pulling off incredible cons across India.

"Not a day goes by without Rakesh missing the thrill he felt when he was the legendary conman Bunty. Though he has kept his identity a secret and enjoys his marriage with Vimmy, he misses the action, misses strategising for cons that became the talk of the nation. Suppressing who he truly is and wants to be, impacts his health," he added.

Khan said working on Bunty Aur Babli 2 was a challenge as he had to put on weight for the role of Rakesh and then lose it quickly for another project.

"I had to put on several kilos and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I look back, I’m glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film," Khan said.

The family entertainer will also feature actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the new con-couple Bunty Aur Babli.

The makers will unveil the trailer of Bunty aur Babli 2 on Monday.

The movie is set to release worldwide on November 19