Rashmika Mandanna pens a heartfelt note as ‘Dear Comrade’ completes a year

Rashmika Mandanna is arguably one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The ‘Kodava Beauty’ took to Instagram to share a note on her movie Dear Comrade, which completed one year on Sunday. She opened up about preparing to play a cricketer in the pan-South biggie and said that the experience made her realise that anything is possible. The Chalo star added that the romantic-drama helped her understand the importance of being ‘real’ and fighting for something one believes in.

“One Year of Dear Comrade...being a woman..Being a fighter..Being real..Fight for what you love..Taking you through my journey of me from not knowing how to hold a cricket bat to having a kickass front-drive posture (at least ) Trust me when I say this.. anything....ANYTHING is possible if you make up your mind.. it’ll take time but it’s possible..you’ll get there.. just practice, have patience and a little bit of faith in yourself.. Sending you guys power and love in a package,” (sic) she wrote on Instagram.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, featured Rashmika as the leading lady opposite her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda and clicked with a section of the audience with its organic intensity. The film, however, failed to rake in the moolah as it could not satisfy the masses.

Coming back to Rashmika, she was last seen in the Nithiin starrer Bheeshma that exceeded expectations at the box office. The film hit the screens nearly a month after the Sankranti hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, which marked her first collaboration with ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika will soon be turning her attention to the pan-India biggie Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun. The film reportedly features her in the role of a forest officer and deals with a sensitive subject. She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty.