Raveena Tandon to make digital debut as writer

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2019, 17:24pm ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2019, 17:35pm ist
Actor Raveena Tandon is making a foray into the digital space as a writer.

Raveena will also produce these projects, four in total, for her home banner, AA Films.

The National Award-winning actor said she is looking forward to working on the web.

"We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much.

"It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it's a very exciting space to be in," Raveena said in a statement.

Her last cinematic outing was 2017's "Shab". 

