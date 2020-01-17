Remembering MGR on his birth anniversary: Did you know 'Makkal Thilagam' once did a Hindi movie?

As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, MG Ramachandran (MGR) is a name that needs no introduction at all. The legendary mass hero-turned-political icon, who was born on this day in 1917, redefined the tenets of cinema with his onscreen daredevilry and larger than life image. Although 'Makkal Thilagam' primarily acted in Tamil films, he occasionally tried his hand in other industries as well.

In 1950/1951, MGR acted in his one and only Hindi film Ek Tha Raja and added a new dimension to his career. The film, simultaneously shot in Tamil as Marmayogi, was loosely inspired by the tales of Robin Hood and Shakespeare's classic Macbeth and projected the hero as a swashbuckling braveheart. It also featured a gripping sword fight, which went a long way in establishing MGR as a man of the masses. The film's cast included SV Sahasranamam, Anjali Devi and Madhuri Devi.

Sadly, post-Ek Tha Raja, MGR focused on Tamil cinema and never worked in a Hindi movie again. After conquering Kollywood, he made an impact in politics and the rest is history. Even though he passed away in 1987, he remains one of the most revered figures in Tamil Nadu.

The 1998 classic Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam, saw Mohanlal play a character based on MGR. Similarly, Arvind Swami of Roja fame is playing the Nalla Neram star in Thalaivi, which revolves around J Jayalalithaa's rise as a mass leader. The AL Vijay-directed flick stars Kangana Ranaut as 'Amma' and will hit screens later this year.