Remembering Sr NTR on his death anniversary: Why 'Annagaru' is an irreplaceable icon

Sr NTR, the original 'Lion' of Telugu cinema, had passed away on this day (January 18) in 1996 and had left countless movie buffs heartbroken. The matinee idol, who was born Nimmakuru, started his big screen innings with a supporting role in 1949 release Mana Desam and eventually went on to redefine the tenets of Indian cinema. During the course of his illustrious career, he mesmerised the masses and emerged as Tollywood's 'Asal Nayakudu' for a variety of reasons. In a way, 'Annagaru' remains a source of inspiration for fans even 24 years after his demise. Here is a look at the top four reasons that make him an irreplaceable cultural icon.

Sr NTR loved beating the odds: As strange as it may sound, the makers of Mayabazar initially decided against casting Sr NTR as Krishna. However, they eventually changed their mind at the last minute and the rest is history. the mass hero virtually stole the show with his animated portrayal of the god and proved his mettle. Moreover, he went on to play Krishna in several other timeless classics, silencing his critics in style. Similarly, in the 1990s the ageing 'Simha' struck gold with Major Chandrakanth, proving that he was a synonym for success despite the emergence of younger heroes.

He was a multi-talented artiste: Sr NTR was arguably the greatest actor of his generation. However, what many tend to overlook is that he was equally good at handling technical departments. The 1977 classic Daana Veera Soora Karna bears testimony to this aspect. Sr NTR directed the magnum opus and played three roles (Karna, Duryodhana and Krishna) in it. He also penned its story and screenplay.

Versatility was his middle name: While Sr NTR was the undisputed king of mythological dramas, he impressed fans with films belonging to other genres as well. In the 60s, he enthralled the aam junta with family films such as Chitti Chellelu, Aatma Bandhuvu and Gundamma Katha. He also set the box office on fire with actioners like Vetagadu and Bobbili Puli.

Tollywood can't seem to forget him: The year 2019 was in a way a grand celebration of Sr NTR's legacy. The Balakrishna starrers NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu celebrated the Telugu Desam Party founder's cinematic career and political achievements. Similarly, the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Lakshmi's NTR highlighted his last years. While these movies evoked extreme reactions, the fact remains they made Sr NTR the focus of all discussions in Andhra Pradesh once again. Enough said!