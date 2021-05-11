RIP Dennis Joseph: 5 films that made him an important part of Malayalam cinema

Noted Malayalam screenwriter Dennis Joseph passed away at a private hospital in Kottayam passed away on Monday following a heart attack. He was 63. The ace storyteller redefined the tenets of Mollywood with this relatable and engaging brand of storytelling. He collaborated with 'Megastar' Mammootty on several occasions, helping him consolidate his standing in the industry. He also worked with Mohanlal-- the other 'Big M' of M-town. Here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

No.20 Madras Mail (Screenplay, 1990)



The classic comedy revolved around the adventures of three young men who try to solve the mystery behind the murder. Nearly 75 per cent of the movie was shot inside a train, a rarity for a mainstream movie. It had a stellar cast headlined by Mohanlal, Jagadish, Mammootty and Siddiqui.



Manu Uncle ( Director, 1988)

Dennis made his directorial debut with the comedy drama Manu Uncle, which featured Megastar in the titular role. The comedy drama revolved around the incidents that take place when a few children decide to investigate a museum robbery. It did pretty well at the box office and won the National Award for 'Best Children's film'.

New Delhi (Writer, 1987)

The Joishy-helmed New Delhi was a biting take on the nexus between political bigwigs and some sections of the media. It had a relatable storyline, which has stood the test of time and found patronage across states. It starred Mammootty in the role of a journalist, who is put behind bars on fake charges, and proved to be his first big hit after two consecutive flops. It was remade in multiple languages.

Rajavinte Makan (Screenplay, 1986)

The gritty crime drama featured Mohanlal in the role of a mafia boss and emerged as a massive hit at the box office. The perception is that it helped 'Lalettan' emerge as the choice of the masses. Its dialogues packed a punch, attaining cult status. The cast included Ambika and Suresh Gopi. It was remade in Hindi and Tamil as Kanwarlal and Makkal En Pakkam with Jeetendra and Sathyaraj in the lead.

Nirakkoottu (Writer/screenplay, 1985)



The Malayalam classic was an important release for a young Mammootty and proved that he could carry complex characters with relative ease. The narrative had plenty of twists and turns, which helped it make an impact at the box office. The movie revolved around a journalist's attempts at investigating the background of a man, played by 'Mammukka', who is sentenced to death for murdering his wife.

