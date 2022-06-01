RIP KK: Singer's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata, police register unnatural death case
RIP KK: Singer's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata, police register unnatural death case
updated: Jun 01 2022, 11:01 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
11:00
West Bengal government to give gun salute to singer KK at Kolkata airport
"West Bengal Government to give gun salute to singer #KK at Kolkata airport," says CM Mamata Banerjee.
'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance
KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, includingPyaar ke Pal,the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.
#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.
Post-mortem to ascertain exact reason of KK's death to be conducted today
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
08:18
You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us: Papon
Life is so uncertain!! Just too crazy this is for me to process! God give strength to the family! #KK you will be missed brother! You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us!
KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6
One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo
One of the nicest guys the Music Industry ever had... One or bestest Voices we ever had... #KK 's sudden so so very untimely demise is too shocking & devastating a reality to deal with... Rest in Peace my friend 😞😔 pic.twitter.com/kMBwI58VcN
The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn
It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath. Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5
His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah
KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti
— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 31, 2022
Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
Just received the heartbreaking shocking news of KK's demise Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back. Sad to think he was just 53 years old. My deepest condolences to his followers & family#KK#KrishnakumarKunnath
His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.
Kolkata Police register a case of unnatural death over singer KK's demise.
KK's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata
I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way: Music composer Anupam Roy
His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Terifrom the movie Om Shanti Omand Khuda Jaanefrom "Bachna Ae Haseeno."
"I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way. He had two back-to-back programmes in Kolkata," music composer Anupam Roy told AFP.
Like other playback singers in India who become stars in their own right, his songs were dubbed over in films, with the actors lip-synching along.
Born in Delhi, the versatilesingerrecorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
Tollywood music composer Thaman S condole the singer's demise
He said: "This is Most Shocking ..... Kk ji ..... An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ..... Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ..... life!!!!"
KK's last Instagram post showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata
B-Town mourns the demise of singer with golden voice KK
Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal...:Shankar Mahadevan
KK's last performance in Kolkata
Not your time to go: Mohit Chauhan
Unable to wrap my head around this news: Shreya Ghoshal
The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani
This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar