'Rise of political far-right should concern us all'

British filmmaker Ken Loach, whose films will be shown at a retrospective during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Wednesday said his country and the rest of the world should be concerned about the rise of the "political far right".

The details of the lives of the people around the globe might be different but their concerns are universal, Loach said at the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the movie gala.

"We all fight together for a better world," he said.

Loach, known for making cinema depicting the struggles of working class families in the UK and has films such as "Poor Cow", "Riff-Raff", "I, Daniel Blake" and most recently "Sorry We Missed You" in his filmography, addressed the gathering through a video message.

"I'm very pleased to say hello to friends at 50th IFFI. We're very honoured that you are going to share some of our films in a retrospective and I know that all those who made these films, particularly actors, camerapersons and producers, everyone would be very happy that their work is being seen by you," the BAFTA-winning director told the gathering.

The 83-year-old actor said he is happy his films are able to connect with audiences worldwide.

"It's always very extraordinary to us that stories that we tell about our world and our society manage to make contact with people across the world.

"And it really shows that things that concern us -- finding lives of dignity, bringing up our families in a way that brings the new generation into happy lives and working together in solidarity and friendship in a way that sustains the planet, which is a particular concern now; we share all these things," he said.

According to him, the UK and the rest of the world should be particularly concerned about the rise of the "political far-right".

"We now have particular problems that we share -- the rise of the political far-right concerns us all. Where people are set against each other, divided by the countries we come from and divided by the economic class we belong to. And also divided by interests.

"What I think we have to assert, in our country and in your country, in every way we can, in writing and certainly through films. This is what unites us... it's far bigger than what divides us," the director added.

Loach also offered his "warmest wishes" for the golden jubilee edition of the movie gala and added, "I hope to see you all one day."

The IFFI will conclude on November 28.