Rohan Gurbaxani: Bengaluru boy makes it in Hollywood 

Rohan Gurbaxani studied acting for four years at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. After his graduation, he got into Hollywood and has already worked with some big names.

Within a year of graduating, the Bengaluru boy bagged seven films with such well-known actors as Alec Baldwin, Bella Thorne, John Malkovich and Sarah Hay. His latest film ‘Knuckledust’ released in theatres across India on Friday.

A student of National Public School and Indus International School in the city, he was active in theatre in Bengaluru before he went to the US.

“Studying in New York really helped me as an actor. Though I was one of the initial students at Jagriti Theatre in Bengaluru, I got the validation I wanted after moving from the city,” he told Showtime.

In the action-thriller, Rohan plays a playboy who supplies fighters to the club.

“There are some heated

arguments and action sequences that I’m part of,” he says.

He is happy the movie is out on the big screen. “In the US, there are many places that have drive-in theatres. The movie will also be released on OTT so I guess it’s nice to see your work on both platforms,” says Rohan.

He says opportunities are growing. “I’m usually the only Indian guy in the films that I’ve worked on, though I’m not sure if that’s necessarily a good thing. The industry is changing,” he says.

Now in India, he hopes to work in Bollywood too.

“Anytime you come to a new industry, it’s like starting all over again. Right now I’m bettering my Hindi and aggressively sending out audition tapes,” he says.