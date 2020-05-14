RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Puspha: Pan-India biggies to look forward to

The phenomenal response to the 2015 release Baahubali opened new avenues for regional cinema and proved that the language barrier can be overcome. Subsequent releases like Baahubali 2, 2.0 and KGF further redefined the tenets of the film world and encouraged filmmakers to target a wider audience with their work. With a new era upon us, here are 10 pan-India biggies to look forward.
Rise Roar Revolt (Telugu)
Directed by the one and only SS Rajamouli, RRR is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has patriotic undertones. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Ram Charan. (Credit: Twitter/@RRRMovie)
KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)
A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, this action-drama is likely to be bigger and better than the first part. The film features Yash as the leading man while Bollywood hero Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist. (Credit: Twitter/@FarOutAkhtar)
Kabza (Kannada)
Directed by R Chandru, Kabza is a period-drama that features Upendra in the role of a don. The ‘Real Star’ will be locking horns with seven adversaries in the biggie. Many feel this could be a gamechanger for the mass hero.
Marakkar (Malayalam)
One of the biggest movies of Mohanlal’s career, Marakkar reunites ‘Lalettan’ with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. The period-drama has a stellar cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. (Credit: Instagram/Mohanlal)
Pushpa (Telugu)
Featuring Allu Arjun in a rugged new avatar, Pushpa is widely regarded as the film that has the potential to establish ‘Bunny’ as a pan-India star. The Sukumar-helmed biggie was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu but things didn't work out as ‘Prince’ quit the project due to ‘creative differences’. (Credit: Twitter/@alluarjun)
Prabhas 20 (Hindi, Telugu)
A romantic-drama, Prabhas 20 features ‘Darling’ in a new avatar and marks his first collaboration with the fast-rising Pooja Hegde. The film reportedly has a simple and relatable story line that might click with the aam janta. (Credit: Twitter/Prabhas20)
83 (Hindi)
Revolving around India’s triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, 83 is the most eagerly-awaited sports movie of the year. The Kabir Khan-helmed biggie has a strong cast headlined by Ranveer Singh. It was supposed to hit screens on April 10 but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Credit: Twitter/RanveerSingh)
Karthikeya 2 (Telugu)
Young hero Nikhil is set to reach out to a wider audience with the Chandoo Mondeti-directed Karthikeya 2, a sequel to the director’s 2014 hit Karthikeya.
Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi)
Featuring Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati in a lean and muscular avatar, Haathi Mere Saathi has been directed by Prabhu Solomon and revolves around the relationship between man and nature. It has been simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil as Aranya and Kaadan. (Credit: DH photo)
Mahavir Karna (Hindi, Tamil)
Highlighting the exploits of the famed warrior Karna, a character from The Mahabharata, Mahavir Karna stars Vikram in the titular role and is his first major pan-India release after Shankar’s I. (Credit: Facebook/RS Vimal)