‘Salaar’: John Abraham to play the antagonist in Prabhas' upcoming movie?

Bollywood actor John Abraham is reportedly set to play the antagonist in the eagerly-awaited movie Salaar, starring Baahubali hero Prabhas in the lead. Many feel that he is a good choice for the magnum opus as he had previously played a negative role in the Yash Raj Films-backed Dhoom. His character in Satyameva Jayate too had (negative) shades despite being the protagonist of the film.

Salaar, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, is an actioner that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film is reportedly an adaption of the filmmaker’s Kannada film Ugramm and is likely to release in multiple languages. The biggie might star Bollywood star Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite ‘Darling’. Many feel it has the potential to open new avenues for all concerned.

Meanwhile, John is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Satyameva Jayate 2. The film, a sequel/follow up to Satyameva Jayate, is touted to be ‘bigger and better than the first part. He will be teaming up with Aditi Rao Hydari for a movie starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead. The star also has the Sanjay Gupta-directed Mumbai Saga in his kitty. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Emraan Hashmi, Sharman Joshi, Rohit Roy and Kajal Aggarwal. It might release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The ‘first glimpse’ of the movie is likely to release on Sankranti/Pongal.

The mass hero also has the mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty. The Om Raut-directed film is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features the star in the role of Lord Ram. Prabhas has also given the nod to a fantasy drama to be directed by Nag Ashwin, the director of the critically-acclaimed movie Mahanati.