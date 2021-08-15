Seetharam Benoy review: A wannabe thriller

Seetharam Benoy

Kannada

Director: Devi Prasad Shetty

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Akshatha, Shreeharsha Ninasam, Nagaraj

Rating: 2/5

It’s refreshing that ‘Seetharam Benoy’ isn’t an urban thriller. The film, shot in the lush green landscapes of Malenadu and Thirthahalli, sets up a distinctive mood right from the start.

Vijay Raghavendra plays inspector Seetharam, who is trying to crack a serial robbery case. He is slightly rattled because the robbers haven’t spared his house either.

The film’s problem is its desperateness to be a smart thriller. The first hour is marred by cliches. You see Seetharam scanning files, using sticky notes to jot down points, and drawing a conclusion on a blackboard. Amid this, the story goes nowhere.

Post a personal tragedy, Seetharam finds a connection between this robbery case and a serial murderer. This major shift in plot isn't backed up by solid twists and shocking disclosers.

It's tough to get emotionally attached to the lead character because his personal life is shoddily showcased. Perhaps due to budgetary constraints, the film is filled with fresh faces who struggle to hold our attention.

The screenplay lacks intelligence and the clues tend to fall on Seetharam’s lap. The biggest cliché is the killer leaving a symbol next to the corpse. Even the final reveal cannot redeem this poorly-written and staged film.

Gagan Baderiya’s score is gripping but as it happens in weak thrillers, it’s repeated so often that we get exhausted with it. Hemanth’s inventive camera work is impressive. It’s also a welcome sign to see a composed cop as a hero. Vijay Raghavendra plays the character well. It’s the material that fails him.

(The film premiered on Star Suvarna on August 15 and will hit theatres on August 16).