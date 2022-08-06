Sequel is coming: Dhanush on 'The Gray Man'

Sequel is coming, says Dhanush hinting his return in 'The Gray Man'

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush wrote: 'The Gray Man' universe is expanding and the sequel is coming

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Aug 06 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 15:13 ist
Actor Dhanush during a press conference of Netflix movie The Gray Man in Mumbai on Thursday July 21,2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil actor Dhanush, whose role in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man came in for much appreciation, on Saturday dropped hints that led fans to believe that he would be a part of the sequel as well.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush wrote: "'The Gray Man' universe is expanding and the sequel is coming. Lone Wolf is ready, are you?" and posted an audio clip containing a recording in his voice.

In the recording, Dhanush is heard reciting the lines: "Six, this is Lone Wolf. I hear they are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice."

"Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal."

The tweet by Dhanush, who plays the role of Avik San (also known as Lone Wolf), a deadly assassin in the film, has excited his fans who now strongly believe that the actor will be a part of the sequel as well. Interestingly, the Russo Brothers had already hinted at Dhanush's character making a return if they chose to expand The Gray Man universe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dhanush
the gray man
Entertainment News
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

No stopping Shivanna @60

No stopping Shivanna @60

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

Collapsible items for your home

Collapsible items for your home

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

 