'SG 251': 5 things to know about Suresh Gopi's latest movie

Malayalam star Suresh Gopi on Friday (June 25) unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film. which is being referred to as SG 251, much to the delight of movie buffs. It features the mass hero in a new avatar, which has become the talk of the town in no time. Here is a closer look at the eagerly-awaited flick.



Helmed by a newcomer

Malayalam actors have never really shied away from collaborating with relatively less established filmmakers. Mammootty, for example, teamed up with newcomer Jofin T Chacko for The Priest, which did well at the box office. Suresh Gopi is no expection as SG 251 will be directed by Rahul Ramachandran, who previously wielded the microphone for the 2019 release Jeem Boom Bhaa

SG 251 to have mass elements?

The first look poster suggests that Suresh Gopi plays a watch mechanic in the film. Moreover, the 'desi' getup suggests that the film will cater to the masses and have commercial elements. If this is the case, one can expect SG 251 to feature at least a few punch dialogues and intense scenes.

An intense storyline on the cards?

While the story is under wraps, the grapevine suggests that it will revolve around the hero's quest for revenge. A revenge thriller usually features a strong flashback sequence with an emotional twist. The Baahubali saga, a tale about a son's attempts at reclaiming his father's kingdom, is a case in point. SG 251 too may follow a similar pattern.

Shoot details

The pre-production phase will last for around five months, indicating that SG 251 will be be shot on an impressive budget. The film will thereafter go on the floors early next year with major portions being shot in Chennai and Cochin. Its distribution rights have been acquired by August Cinema, the banner behind films such as Bangalore Days , The Great Father and Kaly.



Reading between the lines

The film comes at a time when Suresh Gopi is going through a good phase on the work front. He tasted success with Varane Avashyamund, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, which was released last year. He has two much-hyped films-- Ottakkomban and Paappan-- in his kitty. He will also be seen in Kaaval. The perception is that by taking up SG 251 the veteran, who took a break from films a few years ago, has proved he is back to doing what he does best--- enthralling cinephiles.