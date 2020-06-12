Shivarajkumar confirms he will be doing a film with Balakrishna in the near future

Shivarajkumar is beyond any doubt one the biggest and most established heroes in the Kannada film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The Om actor, on Wednesday (June 10), wished Tollywood star Balakrishna on his birthday and opened up about his relationship with 'Nata Simha'. Shivanna said that he loved being a part of his 100th movie Gautamiputra Satakarni and promised him that he will do a cameo in his 200th movie.

“I wish the lord give you a healthy life, prosperity and success. Everytime you called me brother, I feel like my own brother is calling me. I had made a cameo in your 100th cinema. Now, I assure that I will play a guest role in your 200th movie too. Or perhaps even a main role. Happy Birthday once again,” he said.

Shivarajkumar, the 'Simple Ruliing King' of Kannada cinema, made an appearance in the the 2017 release Gautamiputra Satakarni much to the delight of Sandalwood fans. The movie, helmed by Krish, was a period-drama and featured NBK in a new avatar. The film, starring Shriya Saran as the leading lady, did not do as well as expected as it faced competion from Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150.The cast inluded Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi .

Coming back to Shivanna, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He was last seen in the poorly-promoted Drona that sank without a trace. SRK will next be seen in the Harsha-helmed Bhajarangi 2, featuring him in a new avatar. Contrary to perception, it is not a sequel to the 2013 release Bhajarangi.

On the other hand, Balakrishna will next be seen in NBK 106 (being referred to as Monarch) that reunites him with Simha and Legend director Boyapati Srinu. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

