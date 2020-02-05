Shivarajkumar fans upset with Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri

The Government of India recently honoured Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Karan Johar with the Padma Shri, giving their fans a reason to rejoice. This, however, seems to have offended Shivarajkumar supporters big time as they feel that the government made a big mistake by overlooking the contributions of the 'Century Star' to the film world.

They also questioned the rationale behind giving B-town's 'Queen' the honour even though her body of work pales in comparison to the Om star's impressive filmography. Some fans pointed out that legends like the late Vishnuvardhan too did not get the recognition they deserve, indicating that the problem is more serious than understood at first glance.

The controversy has taken social media by storm.

Meanwhile, Shivanna is working on the eagerly-awaited Bhajarangi 2, which is not a follow up/spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Bhajarangi. The film features Bhavana as the leading lady and it has piqued curiosity. The veteran mass hero is also in talks to star for the Kannada remake of Ajith Kumar and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's Viswasam.

Coming back to Kangana, she was last seen in Panga, which opened to a decent response at the box office, despite clashing with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D. She is working on the eagerly-awaited J Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. The magnum opus deals with the actress-turned politician's contribution to the film world while highlighting how she emerged as Tamil Nadu's favourite mass leader, earning the nickname/title 'Amma'.

Thalaivi has a stellar cast that includes Roja actor Arvind Swami and Prakash Raj.