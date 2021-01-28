Shruti Haasan joins the cast of Prabhas' upcoming movie 'Salaar'

Shruti joins the cast of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’

Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller "Salaar", the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, billed as a "pan-India" project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a "violent character".

The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Shruti's 35th birthday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan. We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen," Hombale Films tweeted.

Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Shruti, writing, "Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar."

The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the "Baahubali" star.

Salaar is aiming to release in 2021.

Shruti most recently featured in the Telugu movie Krack. She will next be seen in Laabam and Vakeel Saab

