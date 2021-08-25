Sudeep, director Venkat Prabhu team up for a pan-India movie: Reports

Actor Sudeep is set to collaborate with Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for a pan-India movie, according to reports. The Mankatha helmer recently met the mass hero at his residence for a discussion and hinted about 'looking forward to our next'. He tweeted photos from the meeting and praised Deepanna's culinary skills.

Whatta wonderful hospitality!! Thank q chief @KicchaSudeep !! U r an amazing cook!! Looking forward for our next;)) advance happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/bArafom1fM — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 24, 2021

Venkat Prabhu, who made his Kollywood debut with the 2007 release Chennai 600028, emerged as a force to be reckoned with when he directed Ajith Kumar in the cult film Mankatha. He subsequently wielded the microphone for Biriyani and Massu Engira Masilamani, which did not live up to expectations. He made his web debut with the series Live Telecast, which failed to find wide patronage.

The perception is that working with Sudeep may help him bounce back. He is awaiting the release of Maanaadu, starring Simbu. His film Party is yet to hit the screens though the shoot has been wrapped up.

Sudeep, on the other hand, is going through a busy phase on the work front.

The star was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, which made a decent impact at the box office despite anti-CAA protests. It had an impressive cast headlined by Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. He will next be seen in Vikrant Rona. The film is touted to be a fantasy thriller and marks his first collaboration with noted filmmaker Anup Bhandari. The biggie was to hit the screens this month but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sudeep is also part of Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik. The biggie is the third installment of the Kotigobba franchise and features the Eega baddie in a new avatar. The cast includes Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian, P Ravi Shankar and Bollywood's Aftab Shivdasani.