Sushant Singh Rajput's friend seeks CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

SSR's friend seeks CBI probe into Disha Salian's death

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 29 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 17:38 ist
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the actor's former manager Disha Salian. Credit: Facebook

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the the actor's former manager Disha Salian, who died in "suspicious circumstances".

Salian, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.

Six days later, on June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home.

In the petition, Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died in "suspicious circumstances" and that the Mumbai police has not considered several aspects while probing Salian's death.

"The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020," the petition said.

It added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the death of Rajput and hence even Salian's death case should be handed over to the central probe agency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood
Mumbai
Maharashtra
CBI

