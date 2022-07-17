Sushmita Sen responds to trolls over 'gold digger' remarks: I’ve always preferred diamonds

I've always preferred diamonds: Sushmita Sen to trolls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2022, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 20:43 ist
Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. Credit: @LalitKModi/Twitter

Clapping back at trolls for calling her 'a gold digger' after former IPL chairperson Lalit Modi made their relationship official, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Sunday said it was amusing to see many unknown friends and acquaintances passing comments on her personal life.

The former Miss Universe, who has often proclaimed her love for diamonds, said she digs "deeper than gold".

Also Read | Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirms he is dating Sushmita Sen, shares pics

"The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!

"I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! (sic)" Sen wrote in an Instagram post.

Lalit Modi, the London-based founder of the Indian Premier League, on Thursday night set social media abuzz with a tweet on his relationship with the "Aarya" star. He had referred to Sen as his "better half" and said the relationship marked "a new beginning a new life".

Also Read | Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me? I'm not a fugitive: Lalit Modi

In her latest post, Sen said it was heartbreaking to see how "miserable & unhappy the world around us" was becoming.

"Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience… I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance," the 46-year-old captioned a photo of hers standing in a pool.

Sen, who took no names in her post, thanked her fans and well-wishers for their continued love and support.

"Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! (sic)" she added.

After Lalit Modi, 56, shared the tweet earlier this week, speculations about his and Sen's wedding started doing the rounds on social media. In a follow-up tweet, the businessman had clarified they were just "dating".

On Friday, Sen said on Instagram that she was in a happy place and "not married" as she shared a photograph with her daughters -- Renee and Alisah.

