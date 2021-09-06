'Thalaivii' will bring the audience back to theatres, urge multiplexes to release the Hindi version: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut feels that her upcoming movie Thalaivii has the potential to bring the audience back to theatres at a time when the industry is trying to regain its mojo after the Covid-19 lockdown. In her Instagram story, she urged multiplexes to screen its Hindi version even though they are upset about the limited gap between its theatrical and OTT release. The star added that this is the best film of her career.



Thalaivii, directed by Tamil filmmaker Vijay, is based on the life of the late mass leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. It highlights her journey from film star to political bigwig. The flick will also explore her relationship with MGR, widely regarded as one of Tamil Nadu's greatest icons. Arvind Swami, who rose to fame with his work in Roja and Bombay, plays 'Makkal Thilagam' in the biggest film of his career. The cast includes Bhagyashree and Thambi Ramaiah. Samuthirakani plays producer-turned-politician R M Veerappa in the Tamil and Telugu versions while Raj Arjun does the honours in the Hindi version.

Vijay, the director of films such as Thalaivaa and Deiva Thirumagal, suffered a setback when his last major release Devi 2/Abhinetri 2 did not live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Thalaivii gives him a much-needed hit when it releases in theatres on September 10.

Kangana, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. Bollywood's 'Queen' will soon be seen in the actioner Dhaakad. The film has an impressive cast that includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. She also has the upcoming movie Tejas in her kitty. She is set to star in Manikarnika Returns, the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise. It is based on the life of Didda, the first movie ruler of Kashmir and will be produced by the Panga star herself.