The curious case of Pedro's absence at BIFFes

Not since Ram Reddy's 'Tithi' stunned reputed film personalities across the globe in 2015 with its unique approach has a Kannada film fired the imagination of cinephiles like 'Pedro' has in recent times. Directed by debutant Natesh Hegde, the film has been hailed by critics for its strong statement on intolerance and its reflection of the wicked ways of the Indian village community.

'Pedro' became the first Kannada film to be screened in the competition section at the famed Busan International Film Festival last year. It travelled to the BFI London Film Festival before winning big at Pingyao Film Festival (Best Director) and Festival des 3 Continents in France (Second Best Film).

The three-minute-long trailer, which dropped on YouTube last week, left people in awe, with some calling it a 'revolutionary attempt'. 'Pedro' also got an admirer in the gifted Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who described the movie as an 'original cinematic voice'.

It's no surprise then that the film's exclusion from the 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) has sparked a row. BIFFes will be held from March 3-10 in a hybrid (online and offline) manner. 'Pedro' was submitted in the Asian Cinema category. Incidentally, it is learnt that one of the jury members was impressed with the film.

"If they indeed wanted to screen the film, they could have even slotted in the World Cinema section. We weren't particular about being in a competition category. There is always a way to screen a quality film," Natesh, deeply upset with the snub, tells DH.

It is not clear why 'Pedro' has missed the bus. The film is set in Hegde's Kottali village in Unmachgi, Uttara Kannada district. It is about an outcast and a drunk, whose one accidental act makes him a villain in the eyes of the community.

The film team was upset for having received no clarity on the omission. Media reports quoted Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik saying 'the film handles a religiously sensitive topic'. Puranik, speaking to DH, denied making the statement.

"I have been misquoted. Religion and politics have no place at the film festival. Also, no festival in the world will give you an explanation. The jury makes the call and as a festival director, my job is to publish the results. It's unfortunate that 'Pedro' didn't make the cut", he said.

The BIFFes' jury's decisions have raised eyebrows in the past too. Roopa Rao's highly acclaimed 'Gantumoote', a coming-of-age drama, was dropped from the competition sections (Indian and Asian) in 2020. Disappointed with the outcome, Roopa politely withdrew her film from the festival when the organisers slotted in a non-competition section.

How a festival treats its filmmaker shows its quality, felt Natesh. "In festivals like Busan and other recognised competitions, they consider a director as a serious artiste. I am a debutant but I was hosted for 10 days in Busan. It would have cost them lakhs. Yet, their effort is what stays with us forever. We must question why we weren't getting world-class filmmakers for masterclasses? Why aren't we having post-screening discussions anymore?".

BIFFes has got accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Association (FIAPF). There will be a close watch on its selection of films. The collection of films at festivals depends on the attitude of the organisers, opined Natesh.

"They (organisers) shouldn't decide what people want. Cinema should be judged on merit," he said.

Puranik vehemently denied personal agenda coming in the way of the selection of films. "The film's producer Rishab Shetty is a good friend of mine. I have great respect for him. This is a government-funded festival. It's true that films that question the idea of patriotism, those that aren't sensitive to women and ones that insult the country won't be encouraged. My ideology has no place in the festival. Also, just because 'Pedro' wasn't picked it doesn't mean it's a bad film," he said.

Actor-director Rishab, who bankrolled the film, is confident of taking the film to people soon. "Let people decide if the content is objectionable or not. Saying it hurts religious sentiments damages the prospects of a good film. I am 100 per cent sure that the film doesn't treat any religion insensitively. 'Pedro' is an exploration of a man's life and the right and wrong of people's thinking," Rishab told DH.

Rishab and Natesh are disappointed they can't screen their film at the city's reputed festival. "Right from 'Pedro's fine show at the international awards till its trailer launch, I have got requests from many interested people about its screening. In Karnataka, there is an audience that watches festival films. We have watched art-house films at BIFFes as aspiring filmmakers. So there is respect for the festival. When we have an audience for my film, as a producer I have to present it to them," he says.

"The festival is close to my heart. I have watched Andrei Tarkovsky's retrospective at BIFFes. I have watched the works of Alexander Sokurov and Robert Bresson here. So it would have been a matter of great pride if my own would have premiered at BIFFes," says Natesh.

Incidental

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car', which is in the Oscar race, will be screened at BIFFes. Last year, Hamaguchi shared the winner's podium at Festival des 3 Continents in France with Natesh Hegde.