'The Kelly Clarkson Show' season 2 to premiere soon

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' season 2 to premiere on this date

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 23 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 13:32 ist
The second season of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is set to drop on September 21. Credit: IMDb

The second season of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to drop on September 21, NBC has announced.

According to Variety, the talk show, hosted by the Grammy-winning singer, will also resume production on its set at Universal Studios Hollywood for the new season.

As countdown for the season premiere, the programme will air five original episodes in the week of September 14.

It will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with guests from film, television and music industries, as well as people from different walks of life who are agents of change in their communities.

The makers will comply with NBC Universal's safety guidelines, the CDC guidance, as well as state and local orders.

The Emmy-winning show was launched last September and stayed in original episodes all summer.

The recent chapter of The Kelly Clarkson Show was filmed at Clarkson's Montana ranch and from her home in Los Angeles, capturing her life in quarantine as a fellow parent working from home.

Alex Duda serves as the executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also attached as executive producers.

It received three Daytime Emmy wins, including one for Clarkson as outstanding entertainment talk show host. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NBC

What's Brewing

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 