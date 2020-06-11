Throwback: Here's why Shivarajkumar decided to attend SIIMA 2017 weeks after his mother's death

There's no denying the fact that Shivarajkumar is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Kannada film industry. An artist par excellence, he enjoys a strong fan following due to his versatility as a performer, charismatic screen presence, and down-to-earth nature.

A few years ago, 'Shivanna' grabbed a great deal of attention when he attended SIIMA 2017 merely weeks after his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar's death. Speaking with the media on the sidelines on the event, the Om hero had said that he decided to attend the function despite the personal setback as his 'amma' and father (the late Dr Rajkumar') used to say that nothing is more important than work. He had further added that, as an actor, it is one's duty to take part in award functions irrespective of whether he or she secures top honours.

Coming to the present, Shivarjkumar remains one of the busiest names in Sandalwood despite the fact that most of his recent films have not done too well at the ticket window. He was last seen in the poorly-promoted Drona that sank without a trace. An industry tracker had told DH that lackluster publicity and not the coronavirus pandemic was the reason behind the debacle.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha. The film, featuring Nisarga of Aa Dhrushya fame in the key role, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans and this suggests it might fare better than expected at the box office. Contrary to perception, it is not a sequel to the 2013 release Bhajarangi. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Kannada cinema 'Simple Ruling King' also has RDX and Narthan's Bhairathi Ranagallu in his kitty.

