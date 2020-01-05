Upendra, not SRK, was Deepika Padukone's first co-star

Deepika Padukone, one of the most popular names in Bollywood, celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday (January 5) much to the delight of her die-hard fans. The Denmark-born actress began her Bollywood career with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, adding a new dimension to her life. While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer opened new avenues for the young lady, it was not the first film of her career.

Deepika first entertained the big screen audience with her sizzling act in the Kannada flick Aishwarya, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Upendra. The film, directed by Indrajith Lankesh, did well at the box office and proved to be one of the most successful films of the year.

So, in a way, it was the 'Real Star' and not SRK who gave Deepika her first hit. Interestingly, post Om Shanti Om, DP shifted to Bollywood and refrained from doing another South movie. She was, however, associated with Soundarya Rajinikanth's motion capture period-drama Kochadaiiyaan, marketed as a Rajinikanth starrer.

Coming back to the present, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, slated to hit screens on January 10, 2020. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, features her in the role of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

Deepika will also be seen in the sports-drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The biggie, helmed by Kabir Khan, revolves around the Indian Cricket team's triumph in the 1983 World Cup.