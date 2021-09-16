Upendra sends fans into frenzy

It appears as if the wait is over. Upendra, who last donned the director's hat for 'Uppi 2' (2015), is all set to be back at the helm. The Kannada star's latest directorial is set to be launched on his birthday on September 18.

Speculation were rife that Upendra will soon announce his project. The 'Real Star' had said on multiple occasion that he had completed a script during the Covid-induced lockdowns. However on Wednesday, a leaked poster, allegedly of the new film, sent fans into frenzy on social media.

There has been no statement from Upendra on the poster yet. The poster could have been leaked by someone from the crew or it could even be a deliberate attempt from the team to pique the curiosity of the fans. Many called it a fake poster.

Nevertheless, fans were overjoyed with just the idea of Upendra being back doing what he does best. As expected, the poster is unique with only two alphabets on it. An 'I' is placed between 'U'. The last time the maverick filmmaker released such a distinct poster was when he made 'Super' (2010). There was just a symbol on the poster and fans, after a lot of guess work, gave its title as 'Super'.

'Super' was a blockbuster but 'Uppi 2', sequel of the hit 'Upendra' (1999), was too abstract for its own good and failed to live up to expectations. Upendra ruled the 90s with his bold and idiosyncratic films like 'Shhh!' (1993), 'Om' (1995), 'A' (1998), and 'Upendra' (1999). His films are known to be quirky, abstract and highly philosophical.

Upendra is also aiming to make it big in politics after having launched his party 'Uttama Prajakeeya Party' (2018) in 2018. On the acting front, he is shooting for R Chandur's pan-Indian flick 'Kabzaa', a gangster film that also stars Sudeep in a prominent role.