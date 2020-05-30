‘Vakeel Saab’: Boney Kapoor comments on the status of the Pawan Kalyan starrer

There’s no denying the fact that Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest names in Tollywood and enjoys an enviable fan following. During his career, the mass hero has starred in hits such as Gabbar Singh and Atharintiki Daaredi and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. The

‘Power Star’ will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vakeel Saab that marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. The film’s shoot was progressing smoothly but the team was forced to put it on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Boney Kapoor said that nearly 90 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be completed once things return to normal.

Vakeel Saab, directed by Venu Sriram, is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink and features PK in the role of a lawyer. The film revolves around the importance of consent and highlights that ‘no means no’. The courtroom-drama is likely to do justice to the star’s reel image and feature a grand introduction sequence. Many feel that it will be similar to Nerkonda Paarvai (the Tamil remake of Pink) and have a mass connect. Some time ago, it was rumoured that Vakeel Saab would feature Shruti Haasan as the ‘leading lady’ but the Race Gurram actress made it clear that she is not a part of the flick.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the 2018 release Agnyaathavaasi (dubbed in Hindi as Yevadu 3) that did not live up to expectations. The film, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, failed to impress a vast section of the audience and this proved to be its downfall. It remains to be seen if Vakeel Saab helps him bounce back and silence his detractors.