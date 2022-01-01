'Valimai', 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' and 'Beast': Tamil movies to look forward to in 2022

There's no denying the fact that 2021 was an eventful year for the Tamil film industry as superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay scored big hits, helping Kollywood bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic. Actor Suriya consolidated his standing on OTT with Jai Bhim, which received rave reviews from all corners. Dhanush and Karthi too tasted success at the box office with Karnan and Sulthan, respectively. . The new year promises to be an equally promising one for K-wood. Here is a look at some of the major movies to look forward to in 2022.

Valimai

Valimai, which marks Ajith Kumar's second consecutive collaboration with H Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, is touted to be an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a cop locks horns with a deadly foe. It has garnered a great of attention with its trailer, which suggests that it may emerge as a blockbuster when it hits the screens this Pongal.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya, last seen in the direct-to-OTT release Jai Bhim, is set to return to the big screen with the Pandiraj-directed Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The actioner features him in a stylish new avatar that has created a great deal of buzz among fans. It is likely to be released in five languages on February 4.

Beast

'Thalapathy' will be seen in a massy new avatar in the Nelson-helmed action drama Beast, which is backed by Sun Pictures. The movie, which marks the Doctor helmer's first collaboration with the A-lister, features Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and is the second Tamil movie of her career. It is slated to hit the screens in April.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to enthrall the audience with his latest movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is based on a book of the same name. It has been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore and has a stellar cast headlined by Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Its music has been composed A R Rahman, who previously collaborated with the Nayagan helmer for films such as Roja and Guru.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan, who suffered a setback when his last major release Vishwaroopam 2 underperformed at the box office, is set to return to the big screen with the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Vikram. The film, produced by 'Ulaga Nayagan', is touted to be an action drama and features the actor in a new avatar. It has a stellar cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Vikram is slated to hit the screens in March.

Maaran

Maaran, which marks Dhanush's first collaboration with D-16 director Karthick Naren, too is likely to release this year. The movie has piqued the curiosity of fans with its stills, something that suggests that it has the potential to emerge as a success at the box office. It stars Malavika Mohanan, who acted opposite Vijay in Master, as the leading lady and is her first film with 'D'.