Veteran Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta no more

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 10 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 11:32 ist
Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at his residence here early on Thursday due to old-age related ailments, family members said.He was 77.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and two daughters from his previous marriage.

The national award-winning director was having kidney ailments for a long time and undergoing dialysis twice a week regularly, family members said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

"Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, his work resonated with all sections of society

Condoling his death, filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, 'Buddha da' was making films, writing articles and active despite failing health. He had directed Tope and Urojahaz even when he was not well. It is a great loss for all of us"

Bengali cinema
