Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram hospitalised, critical

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram is in a critical condition after being hospitalised due to a head injury. The actor, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The 84-year-old is learnt to have collapsed at his residence on Tuesday night while performing a ritual. Scans revealed bleeding in the brain. Due to age-related concerns, the option of surgery was ruled out, a source said. Shivaram is supposed to have been ailing from a week. The actor was set to visit the Sabarimala Temple.

Shivaram, a successful supporting actor for over six decades, played memorable roles in films of Puttanna Kanagal and Dr Rajkumar. Once Vishnuvardhan became an established star, Shivaram was a regular feature in his films as well.

He was a gifted actor who could ace both emotional and comic roles. 'Naagarahaavu' (1972), 'Nanobba Kalla' (1979), 'Hombisilu' (1978), 'Geetha' (1981), 'Yejamana' (2000), and 'Apathamitra' (2004) were some of his hit projects. Along with his brother S Ramanathan, Shivaram produced famous films such as 'Gejje Pooje' (1970), and 'Upasane' (1974).