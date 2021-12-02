Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram hospitalised, critical

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram hospitalised, critical

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 15:12 ist
S Shivaram

Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram is in a critical condition after being hospitalised due to a head injury. The actor, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). 

The 84-year-old is learnt to have collapsed at his residence on Tuesday night while performing a ritual. Scans revealed bleeding in the brain. Due to age-related concerns, the option of surgery was ruled out, a source said. Shivaram is supposed to have been ailing from a week. The actor was  set to visit the Sabarimala Temple. 

Shivaram, a successful supporting actor for over six decades, played memorable roles in films of Puttanna Kanagal and Dr Rajkumar. Once Vishnuvardhan became an established star, Shivaram was a regular feature in his films as well. 

He was a gifted actor who could ace both emotional and comic roles. 'Naagarahaavu' (1972), 'Nanobba Kalla' (1979),  'Hombisilu' (1978), 'Geetha' (1981), 'Yejamana' (2000), and 'Apathamitra' (2004) were some of his hit projects. Along with his brother S Ramanathan, Shivaram produced famous films such as 'Gejje Pooje' (1970), and 'Upasane' (1974).  

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naagarahaavu
Naanobba Kalla
Gejje Pooje
Hombisilu
Apthamitra

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 