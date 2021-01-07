Vijay is a shy individual but becomes a different person in front of the camera: 'Master' actor Malavika Mohanan

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who will be seen opposite actor Vijay in the eagerly-awaited Tamil movie Master, says that 'Thalapathy' is a shy person in real life but transforms into a 'different person' while facing the camera.

"Vijay is a shy and reserved individual but becomes a different person in front of the camera. South Indian stars usually have an air of mystery around them. Vijay and Rajinikanth do not do interviews. If you want to watch them you need to go to theatres," she tells DH in an exclusive interview.

Master touted to be an action-thriller, was originally supposed to hit the screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is finally slated to release in theatres this month, a development that has evoked strong reactions.

While die-hard Vijay fans are excited about going back to the theatres, a section of the audience is not comfortable visiting public places as the 'virus is still around'. Malavika, however, feels that there is nothing wrong with the film releasing in theatres under the current situation as people are slowly 'getting back to normal life'.

"People have already started traveling by plane and visiting public places. So, why should one deprive himself or herself of the theatre experience? That said and done, one should wear a mask and stay safe adds the Petta actor.

Either way, Master is expected to be a gamechanger for Malavika as it is the first time that she is playing the leading lady in a film starring an A-lister. It also marks her first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had previously wielded the microphone for the Karthi-starrer Kaithi.

The film has a strong cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah. 'Makkal Selvan' will be seen playing the role of Thalapathy's reel rival in the film. Vijay and VJS are likely to have a few intense scenes in Master. The film is set to hit screens on January 13 as the first release of the Pongal season