Vijay's 'Beast' set for April 13 release : What fans can look forward to

Tamil star Vijay's latest movie Beast is slated to hit the screens on April 13 much to the delight of 'Thalapathy' fans. The biggie has become the talk of the town due to the mass hero's new avatar and its intriguing trailer. Here is a look at five reasons to catch it in theatres 'First Day First Show'.

'Paisa Vasool' entertainment

Vijay, who tried to experiment with his image when he played a 'rowdy professor' in Master, will be seen in a new avatar in this film. Judging by the trailer, his character is a 'soldier' with a distinct mean streak who has his own way of doing things. The story revolves around what happens when this braveheart finds himself in the middle of an attack on a mall. While Beast will have mass elements and elevation scenes -- the hallmark of a 'Thalapathy' movie -- it may also have lighter moments. If this indeed the case, the flick might prove to be a wholesome experience for fans.

Will Nelson do justice to Vijay's image?

Beast marks Vijay's first collaboration with popular director Nelson, who emerged as a force to reckon with when he directed Nayanthara in the sleeper hit Kolamaavu Kokila. He further proved his mettle with Doctor, starring Sivakarthikeyan. He is synonymous with stories that combine black humour with thriller elements to offer cinephiles a 'hatke' experience. It will be interesting to see whether he sticks to his formula this time or tweaks it to suit Vijay's image.

A fresh pair

Romance has always been an important part of commercial cinema and Beast does not appear to be an exception on this front. Pooja Hegde, last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, is paired opposite Vijay in Beast. While not a lot is known about her role in the flick, Nelson's brand of cinema suggests that her character will develop a rapport with Vijay's Veera Raghavan due to the situation they find themselves in.

Selvaraghavan as negotiator

Master piqued the curiosity of fans as it featured Vijay Sethupathi, an established star in his own right, as the antagonist opposite Vijay. Beast too has garnered a fair deal of attention on this front as it stars director Selvaraghavan in a key role. The NGK helmer plays a negotiator in what is his first film as an actor. While the character won't be the antagonist, he is likely to have a tense equation with the protagonist.

Catchy songs

Anirudh Ravichander, who emerged as a pan-India sensation when he composed Kolaveri Di for Dhanush's 3, serves as the music composer for Beast. Songs such as Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana have already become a major trend. They might emerge as major attractions if they are handled well on the big screen.