Vin Diesel calls Deepika Padukone 'one of my favourite people to work with', actor responds

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of XXX: Return of Xander Cage brought him to the country.
Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote XXX: Return of Xander Cage, the American action thriller film which marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.
Diesel posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie on Instagram and called the Pathaan star one of his "favourite people to work with".
"Spirit lead me... @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it... looking forward to my return. All love, always," the 55-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.
Padukone, who played the role of Serena Unger in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, shared Diesel's post on her Instagram Story with hearts.
On his visit to India in 2017, Diesel interacted with fans at a special musical event ahead of the film's premiere. He also shook a leg with Padukone on her hit track Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.
