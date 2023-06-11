Vin Diesel calls Deepika Padukone 'one of my favourite people to work with', actor responds

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says he is looking forward to visiting India again years after Deepika Padukone, his co-star of XXX: Return of Xander Cage brought him to the country.

Diesel came to India in 2017 to promote XXX: Return of Xander Cage, the American action thriller film which marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.

Diesel posted a still of him and Padukone from the movie on Instagram and called the Pathaan star one of his "favourite people to work with".

"Spirit lead me... @deepikapadukone was one of my favourite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it... looking forward to my return. All love, always," the 55-year-old actor wrote on Saturday night.

Padukone, who played the role of Serena Unger in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, shared Diesel's post on her Instagram Story with hearts.

On his visit to India in 2017, Diesel interacted with fans at a special musical event ahead of the film's premiere. He also shook a leg with Padukone on her hit track Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

