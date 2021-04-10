Was reminded of the movie 'Shiva' when I met Nagarjuna, says 'Wild Dog' actor Mayank Parakh

Actor Mayank opens up on working with Nagarjuna

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal
  Apr 10 2021
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 12:26 ist
Actor Mayank Parakh.

Actor Mayank Parakh, who acted alongside Nagarjuna in the recently-released movie Wild Dog, says that 'King' is a humble person and made him feel at ease during the shoot of the film. Speaking to DH, he added that he was reminded of the cult movie Shiva the moment he saw him.
 

"The movie Shiva started playing in my mind when I met Nag sir. I was also reminded of his popular song Tu Mile Dil Khile during the meeting. He is a humble person and put me at ease, which helped a lot. We had several interesting chats during Wild Dog," he said.
 

Wild Dog has been directed by Ashishor Solomon of John Day fame and revolves around the Hyderabad Bombings of 2007. It features Mayank in the role of an NIA agent and is the most challenging film of his career. The fast-rising actor trained in martial arts to get the right body language for the character and worked on delivering monologues in Telugu.
 

"The director explained each situation in detail and we did the basic preparation in the pre-production stage itself," Mayank added.
 

This, interestingly, is not the first Telugu film of Mayank's career. He previously essayed a key role in the 2018 release Goodachari, which featured young hero Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead. Just like Wild Dog, it was a thriller with a gripping storyline.
 

"Doing two thrillers in a short span of time was not a conscious decision. It just happened," he said.

Wild Dog hit the screens on April 2, receiving positive reviews with most critics praising Nagarjuna's performance and the hard-hitting storyline. It, however, did not open to a good response at the box office due to the lack of commercial elements and the Covid-19 situation The cast includes Breathe: Into the Shadows star Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Bollywood star Dia Mirza and veteran actor Avijit Dutt.

 

