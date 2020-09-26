We have lost our voice: Actor Kishore on S P Balasubrahmanyam's death

Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was a popular name across industries, passed away on Friday (September 25) much to the shock of countless music lovers. An artiste par excellence, he touched hearts with his powerful voice and this made him a force to be reckoned with.

Actor Kishore, who impressed fans with his performances in films such as Kabali and Visaranai, on Saturday told DH that his death is a loss that cannot be put into words. He added that people often expressed their feelings through Balu's songs and this made him an inseparable part of their lives.

"Finding it really tough to listen to the songs that everyone is forwarding. Hard to come to terms with the fact that an integral part of all of us is no more. We have expressed all our feelings through him, his voice, his songs. We have lost our voice." he said.

SPB began his singing career with the SP Kodandapani-composed Emiyee Vinta Moham song from the critically-acclaimed Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna (1967). He subsequently went on to deliver chartbusters in films such as Vetagaadu, Justice Chowdary and Gang Leader and this established him as the 'voice of the stars'.

He also made his presence felt in Kollywood, rendering Rajinikanth's intro songs in most of his popular movies. He also did playback for Kamal Haasan in films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Indian.

SPB broke the language barrier and became a popular name in the Hindi belt with popular numbers such as Hum Bane Tum Bane ( Ek Duujje Ke Liye), Wah Wah Ramji (Hum Aapke Hain Koun) and Roop Suhana (The Gentleman). He also sang the title song of Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express.

He was an integral part of Mollywood and Sandalwood as well.

Coming back to Kishore, he impressed fans with his performance in the Netflix original She. He was also part of Amazon's The Family Man. starring Manoj Bajpayee. He will soon be seen in a series about Veerappan. He also has a film with actress Anupama Kumar in his kitty.